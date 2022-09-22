Home Sports It starts from the 28th, the five Pavia teams have been renewed
It starts from the 28th, the five Pavia teams have been renewed

21 September 2022

A week and a half from the start of the championship (the inaugural round will begin on Wednesday 28 September), the five Serie D teams from Pavia have defined their roster.

As for the Pro Vigevano, in addition to coach Gibertoni, the hard core of last season was confirmed (Alberto and Andrea Gibertoni, Cavallaro, Martinoli, Orlandi, Diciocia, and the young Lesca and Urga), to which the new grafts were added Comelli (born in 2002 from Robbio), Meleri (from Trezzano) and Rolandi (from Settimo).

Another team that has kept the “historic” group is Novabasket Cava Manara: DiGiulio, Casadei, Nazha, Villa, Virelli and Rapposelli remain at the court of the new coach Roberto Castignetti; the new arrivals, on the other hand, are Gallini and Savini (both ex Stradella), while four young players will complete the roster (the only unknown is Calvi, injured). Also in Vigevano, Cat side, coach Boselli remains at the helm, who will still have the task of ferrying a very young team into a senior championship: in addition to the youngsters, three new players are part of the team, namely Stefano Werlich (formerly Tromello), Davide D’Angelo (born in 1986) and Matteo Soncin (born in 2000, product of the Cat).

Another very young group will be that of Olympia Voghera, relegated from the C Silver series, which will be led on the bench by coach Federico Zanellati and who will be able to count on three new arrivals: Alberto Zanchetta from Novi Ligure, Misha Lebediev in double membership with Omnia Pavia and Alessandro Buzio from the Tortona D series.

Finally, as regards Tromello, the coach will always be Andrea Bocca: the confirmed ones are Zucca, Maestri, Orsenigo and Farina, while the new arrivals are Del Rosso (from Here You Can), De Martini (from Trezzano), Botteri ( from Sanmaurense) and Carandini (from Corsico). Locatelli and Ganimede are the young people who will complete the rotations. –

