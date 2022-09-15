Home Sports It starts on 25 September 13 teams in group A with Agliè and Montanaro 2
Sports

It starts on 25 September 13 teams in group A with Agliè and Montanaro 2

by admin

IVREA

Last to take the field for the championship, the Third category will start on Sunday 25 September with the matches starting at 3 pm. , neither Quincitava nor San Carlo will be at the starting line anymore. Instead, two other teams will appear in their place, Agliè Valle Sacra and Montanaro who, in addition to taking part in the First category championship (the Alladi in group C and the Basso Canavesani in B) have also set up a second team, enrolling it, as per regulation, to the Third.

Scrolling through group A, in the 2022/2023 season there will still be the Canavese players Forno, Pertusio and Castellamonte, while remaining in the Canavese area, the Polisportiva Valmalone, club of Levone, will be at the starting line. Group A is completed by four clubs from Valle d’Aosta (last year there were three): in addition to the reconfirmations Pont Donnas 2021, Grand Combin (formation from Roisan) and Aosta 1911, the Rossoneri colors of the Aosta Valley will also be held high by Chambave, relegated from the Second category.

The latter team only got one draw in the whole season last year and in this one they will certainly want to try to redeem a highly negative season.

Finally, at the start on Sunday 25th there were also three Turin teams: Castiglione, Baracoa, Lombardore’s team and Leone da Esperanza, Ciriè’s club. In the next few days, the Ivrea Local Committee, the body that manages both Group A of the Third, and the Piedmont Cup of the Second and Third Category, will compile the calendar of the Third Category, as told by Roberto Drago, president of the Local Committee of Ivrea: “Between a few days we will publish the calendar of the Third category on our website. In these hours we will still have to solve some logistical problems, then we will be ready to start with the new season ». –

