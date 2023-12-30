It tracked users. Google settles for record compensation

The fact that Google was forced to negotiate, signing a preliminary agreement which will involve an outlay of at least 5 billion dollars, may open a new page throughout the Western world. In fact, every self-respecting legal system must protect everyone’s privacy and, beyond this, prevent fraudulent behavior. If the American company agreed to settle one of the largest class actions in history in such a costly way, it is because, over the years, it has tracked and used the data of its users who browsed incognito.

The figure of 5 billion is only an estimate and the formal agreement will not take place before the beginning of next year, but it is already clear that this dispute and its highly predictable outcome may mark the opening of a new phase, which in the future will hopefully concern not only private companies (as in the case of Google), but also state apparatus.

The right to privacy, on the other hand, is a crucial component of every individual’s freedom. Only figures of the caliber of the Nazi criminal Joseph Goebbels were able to affirm that those who have nothing to hide have nothing to fear, and only magistrates and politicians dominated by Jacobin logic were able to propose that thesis again. By virtue of our original freedom, each of us has the right – in our own spaces – to move as we want and without others observing and controlling us.

Anyone who wants can certainly make this or that aspect of themselves public, but if they do not intend to do so and behave accordingly, no one can cross certain boundaries. Yet privacy today is mostly violated. The fact that in almost all Western countries banking secrecy has been eliminated and that each of us is often forced to reveal (to public officials and others) particular aspects of our health condition, to give just two examples, violates fundamental rights. It is no coincidence that many governments are committed to fighting cash, which has always represented a guarantee of anonymity and protection of one’s privacy.

On all these issues there is a need for decisive action by the justice system, in analogy with what is happening in California around the affair between Google and consumers. In short, it is time that what is attributed to Google is equally contested against every other entity – public or private – that behaves in that way. Especially since private giants of the caliber of the company founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin often act in harmony with certain political actors: as clearly emerged during the scandal of the so-called “Twitter files” or even when Google itself removed the conservative social media Parler from its Play Store app.

Not only are we faced with blatant violations of individual rights. On top of all this, today we also have to deal with the emergence of a public-private power that unites political elites, big businesses and progressive intellectuals in an alliance that has already caused a great deal of damage.

