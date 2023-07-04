It was an absolute wow inside, Strýcová was celebrating her victorious return to Wimbledon

“After the match, tears welled up in my eyes and I didn’t know what to do,” admitted Strýcová. “It was very emotional. Something like: I won and now what? But then I couldn’t take it anymore and started crying under the towel. It wasn’t a complete wow on the outside. But inside it was an absolute wow,” she added.

The native of Pilsen, who starts at Wimbledon thanks to a protected ranking, started the duel well and won the first set in less than half an hour. Then she lost 2:5 and injured her toe. After treatment, however, she turned the tide. She dominated the remaining five games and the last 15 balls.

“Before the match, I was extremely nervous. Really extremely. I got up in the morning and said to my sister: I’m like sorry, but I can’t breathe. I’m going to pass out in a moment. I was very nervous. I care a lot. It’s my last Wimbledon. I want it was nice and it turned out fine,” described Strýcová, who ranks 623rd in the WTA rankings after her maternity break.

Photo: Alastair Grant, CTK/AP

Barbora Strýcová managed her opening performance at Wimbledon.

All the more emotions fell from her after the match. “I wanted to show what is in me at this moment. I haven’t trained and I don’t even have recorded matches. But I know what I can do on the grass. I wanted it to work,” she said after the triumph over the 88th player in the world. “I didn’t go into it thinking I should be the favorite. Rather, I put pressure on myself that I could advance and I wanted it. After the first four games, I relaxed a little and it was good,” she said. Training before the match also helped her from nervousness.

The atmosphere of the popular tournament, where she was in the semi-finals of the singles in 2019 and won the doubles title, already hit her last week after her arrival. “It was very windy. First of all, it’s completely new and different here. And on Thursday I also had déjà vu. I said to my sister: Here I played this match and here I did this. I absolutely love it here,” said Strýcová, reminding that she also four years ago she started on court number 5. That time she beat the Ukrainian Lesya Curenko. “I have a lot of memories and I do a lot of things the same way. I really care that it lasts here as long as possible,” she said.

The first match winner of #Wimbledon 2023 in the Ladies’ Singles ✅ Barbora Strycova makes it into the second round, her first appearance at The Championships since reaching the semi-finals in 2019 👏 pic.twitter.com/Bjjcan6DCa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

In London, she rented a house in Southfields with her coach, mother and sister. He also feels great support from the Czech Republic. “Petr is in Vary for work and follows me on the Internet. Everyone else is watching TV. I have a lot of news. Dad is keeping his fingers crossed, but mostly grandma and grandpa. I’m always afraid that they won’t have a heart attack. They lived here,” Strýcová said.

She also arrived among the journalists with her son Vincent, who will be two years old in September, and who is not in the stands during the matches. “The longer he looks at me, the more he wants to be with me and starts crying. He already knows that he has to come until the end of the matches. But mom was moved and cried. And then I cried even more,” Strýcová admitted.

Thanks to the birth of her son, the winner of 31 doubles tournaments feels calmer. He enjoys the matches. “Víňa doesn’t care if I lost or won. We will fall asleep together in the evening anyway. But I wasn’t so calm before the match,” she admitted. And she appreciated the visit of former coach Tomáš Krupa in the auditorium.

Since returning to the courts in April, he has a record of three wins and five losses. After Wimbledon, she plans to play the WTA tournament in Prague and will end her farewell tour at the US Open. “I don’t notice if I lost this or that. It’s important for me how I play, what I show and not to play passively. I have nothing to lose. It doesn’t matter how the match turns out. I want to finish it sharp, go for it, not be afraid of strikes and situations . And I still want to win,” described the former world number one in doubles.

Photo: Alastair Grant, CTK/AP

Barbora Strýcová did not give the Belgian Zanevská a chance.

Although she finished the duel against Zanevská with a sore toe, she believes that she will be fit for the next round, where she will face the Polish Magda Linette. “I have four pain pills in me, but it doesn’t help much. It hurts like hell. I think my finger is out of joint. I’ll go to the physio and hopefully it’ll be good. I was afraid I’d completely dislocated it. Plus I have arthritis in this thumb,” she described.

He is also looking forward to the doubles at Wimbledon. She will start with her Taiwanese partner Sie Shu-wei, who won Roland Garros less than a month ago. “It’s unreal. She shouldn’t have played it at first, but since she lives there, she ended up playing. It’s brutal and I didn’t want to believe it at all,” said Strýcová.

She herself is cautious with prospects. “Of course, it would be very nice to play well here, but we haven’t played together for three years and we’ve only played two tournaments. However, she loves the grass and so do I. Maybe it will work out and we’ll catch saliva like in 2019,” added Strýcová.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

