It had a real charge again, although at the beginning it didn’t seem like much of a verbal firefight. Long-time rivals Karlos Vémola and Patrik Kincl once again exchanged a number of opinions, had an argument, and the first-named’s wife also joined in the explosive debate, who was shouting at the middleweight champion from the audience. “That you are not ashamed as a man to say the things you say,” proclaimed the dialed-up Lela Ceterová, adding fuel to the fire. The nutritious argument thus added another charge to the long-awaited rematch.

