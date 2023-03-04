Home Sports It was cool! Vémola and Kincle were firing at each other, Terminator’s wife was also screaming from the audience
It was cool! Vémola and Kincle were firing at each other, Terminator’s wife was also screaming from the audience

It had a real charge again, although at the beginning it didn’t seem like much of a verbal firefight. Long-time rivals Karlos Vémola and Patrik Kincl once again exchanged a number of opinions, had an argument, and the first-named’s wife also joined in the explosive debate, who was shouting at the middleweight champion from the audience. “That you are not ashamed as a man to say the things you say,” proclaimed the dialed-up Lela Ceterová, adding fuel to the fire. The nutritious argument thus added another charge to the long-awaited rematch.

