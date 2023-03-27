Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid gave a long interview to The Athletic. Here are two steps.

ON RELATIONSHIP WITH JAMES HARDEN

“I don’t think we ever had to have a conversation. I think from the beginning it was natural. I like to think I’m a basketball freak. I have a high IQ in the game and so does he. So when you have two people with high IQs, it’s easier to understand each other. From the very beginning, when James came here, I stopped post-up so much. I allow James to have the ball in his hands a lot because I believe he is the best point guard in the league and he will make my job easier. It will also make my teammates’ work easier.

From the beginning, James gave up so much. I have given up on a lot. And it worked out great for both of them and for the whole team. We understood that we have two people to exploit at what they are good at. When we put it together, we have a flow. Another thing is: When you have two people who like to play together, everything becomes easy».

ON THE TITLE

“Not necessarily. I don’t care about the pressure everyone puts on me. What interests me is the pressure I put on myself to win. People talk about who has the most pressure to win. They want to talk about me. I’m not at the top of that list. I’m not a two-time MVP, I’ve never made the All-NBA first team, I’ve never won anything. So why is there pressure on me to do something when there are guys who have won two MVPs, a bunch of MVPs and done nothing?

Feeling the pressure is hard in this league. We have two great teams like Milwaukee and Boston in our conference. So we will have to play against them at some point. They are two very strong teams, and it will be a fight to beat them. We’ll have to be almost perfect, but we match well. Everyone will have to make a qualitative leap. I have to do my job. James has to do his job. Tyrese (Maxey) has to show himself. Tobias (Harris) too. The role players, the bench, we all have to come in and do our job. I’m so excited. Let’s hope that injuries don’t happen like in the last two years».