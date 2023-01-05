Home Sports It was revealed that China’s post-2000 snooker champion will be severely sentenced: banned for several years and directly deprived of professional qualifications – yqqlm
Original title: China‘s post-2000 snooker champion will be severely sentenced: banned for several years and directly deprived of professional qualifications

On January 5th, Beijing time, according to reports from the media, Yan Bingtao, the post-2000 Chinese snooker champion, was suspected of manipulating the game. He will be sentenced heavily and be deprived of his professional qualifications.

Currently, 10 Chinese snooker players have been suspended by the World Taiwan Federation, namely Liang Wenbo, Li Xing, Lu Ning, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu, Chen Zifan, Zhao Xintong, and Zhang Jiankang. Among them, “Yan Bingtao’s situation is relatively serious.” It is reported that “the suspension period is based on years, and he will directly lose his professional qualifications.”

If all this is confirmed, it will undoubtedly be the biggest blow in his career for Yan Bingtao, who is not yet 23 years old.

Yan Bingtao, who was born in 2000, won the ranking championship when he was only 19 years old. In 2019, he defeated Mark Joyce 5-2 in the final of the Snookerga Masters and won the ranking championship for the first time. In the final of the Snooker Masters two years later, Yan Bingtao defeated the famous player Higgins 10-8 and won the first three championships in his career.

However, just as his career continued to climb, Yan Bingtao was suspended for allegedly manipulating the game. In fact, this post-2000 snooker rookie had a lot of off-court scandals. Fortunately, he is still young and still has a chance to reform himself. I hope this blow will be the starting point for him to start again.Return to Sohu to see more

