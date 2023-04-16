It was revealed that DeRozan’s daughter was threatened by the Internet and was escorted out of the Raptors’ home by security guards. jqknews

Original title: It was revealed that DeRozan’s daughter was threatened by the Internet and was escorted out of the Raptors home court by security guards

On April 15, 2023, Beijing time, according to Meiji, the daughter of DeMar DeRozan encountered cyber threats after the last game and was escorted out of the Raptors home court by security.

According to multiple sources, after the previous play-off game between the Bulls and the Raptors, league officials noticed threats against DeRozan’s daughter on online platforms. The league office then notified the Bulls that DeRozan’s daughter left the arena under the escort of Bulls team security and entered the team bus with DeRozan.

In the playoffs between the Raptors and the Bulls, DeRozan’s daughter screamed loudly when the Raptors made free throws. This kind of screaming resounded throughout the audience and seemed to have affected the Raptors’ free throws. The Raptors made 18 of 36 free throws and missed 18 free throws, which eventually caused them to lose a decisive play-off game.

DeRozan said after the game: “My daughter insisted on coming to support us today. I had to agree with her to skip class for a day to watch the game, but she will not go to Miami for the next game because she has to go back to school.”

The playoffs between the Bulls and the Heat are currently underway, and DeRozan's daughter did not appear on the sidelines.

