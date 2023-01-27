Original title: It was revealed that Mbappe was once again involved in a locker room dispute with Neymar + the conflict with Messi intensified

Beijing time on January 26, according to the British media “Mirror”, Mbappe is facing a new problem in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room, because Kimpembe said earlier that he did not know that Mbappe became the team’s deputy. About the captain.

In the 7-0 victory of Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup, Mbappe staged five sons and wore the captain’s armband. Mbappe wore the armband for the first time in the absence of captain Marchinhos after signing a new contract with PSG last summer, signaling his improved status at the club.

After the game, Paris Saint-Germain coach Galti explained: “I decided that Mbappe is the vice-captain after the start of the season. When Marquinhos is not there, he should have this armband because he decided to stay.” However, this The decision did not appear to have been communicated to Kimpembe, who had previously captained the team.

Kimpembe wrote on social media: “In the past few hours, I have heard and seen a lot of information about me. Therefore, I hope to clarify things to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard. I It was completely wrong to not be aware of this decision…that said, I will always respect the club’s decision.”

Some media said that the decision to appoint Mbappe as vice-captain clearly ignored the role of Messi. Mbappe was the only player in the PSG squad that was with France in the World Cup final in Qatar, and following Argentina’s triumph the team paid tribute to Lionel Messi’s victory on his return, further fueling tensions between the two sides. contradiction.

Mbappe has been at odds with Neymar this season as they quarreled over a penalty in a Ligue 1 match. It is reported that Paris coach Galti held a team meeting, and the two were criticized at the meeting. However, the relationship appears to be increasingly shaky. Recently, Mbappe refused to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain and appeared to be considering leaving the team.

(Editor: Ronaldinho)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: