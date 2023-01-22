Original title: It was revealed that Qiao Shuai’s preliminary list was 24 people, Shen Zijie and Sun Minghui lost the selection due to injuries

According to news on January 21, media person Shao Huaqian revealed in a radio program that the new foreign head coach of the men’s basketball team, Joel Jevic, has 24 people in the preliminary training list.

It is understood that Djordjevic’s initial training list has 24 people. In addition to the final 18 people, it also includes Shen Zijie, Sun Minghui, He Xining, Gu Quan, Fu Hao and Fan Ziming.

Among them, Shen Zijie (shoulder injury) and Sun Minghui (back injury) had to rest for treatment because they played with injuries for a long time in the second stage of the regular season. Two of the remaining players were selected as replacements outside the 18-man training list to deal with some unexpected situations, and the final formation was actually a 18+2 list.

