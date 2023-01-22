Home Sports It was revealed that Qiao Shuai’s preliminary list was 24 people. Shen Zijie and Sun Minghui lost the selection due to injuries.
Sports

It was revealed that Qiao Shuai’s preliminary list was 24 people. Shen Zijie and Sun Minghui lost the selection due to injuries.

by admin
It was revealed that Qiao Shuai’s preliminary list was 24 people. Shen Zijie and Sun Minghui lost the selection due to injuries.
2023-01-21 10:02

Source: China Basketball Lens

Original title: It was revealed that Qiao Shuai’s preliminary list was 24 people, Shen Zijie and Sun Minghui lost the selection due to injuries

According to news on January 21, media person Shao Huaqian revealed in a radio program that the new foreign head coach of the men’s basketball team, Joel Jevic, has 24 people in the preliminary training list.

It is understood that Djordjevic’s initial training list has 24 people. In addition to the final 18 people, it also includes Shen Zijie, Sun Minghui, He Xining, Gu Quan, Fu Hao and Fan Ziming.

Among them, Shen Zijie (shoulder injury) and Sun Minghui (back injury) had to rest for treatment because they played with injuries for a long time in the second stage of the regular season. Two of the remaining players were selected as replacements outside the 18-man training list to deal with some unexpected situations, and the final formation was actually a 18+2 list.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

See also  Dalian Meizhou has confirmed that it will host the first stage of the Chinese Super League. The Football Association is striving for Rizhao – yqqlm

You may also like

Boom Boom Svidercoschi, the Dolomites wins in Torviscosa

Cycling, Cyclocross World Cup: duel between giants, Van...

From the Atalanta nursery to United for 40...

Australian Open, Sinner after the knockout: “It’s very...

Holger Rune, the last teenager: what if he...

Ehizibue gives three golden points to Udinese which...

22-year-old truck driver falls 20 meters

Juve out of Europe? The economic loss without...

48+11+6! Scoring a new season high with 21...

Australian Open, Tsitsipas beats Sinner 3-2 and is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy