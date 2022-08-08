Original title: It was revealed that Ronaldo pressured Ten Hag to start Manchester United’s top management looking for a new striker

On the evening of August 7th, Beijing time, Manchester United will usher in the first Premier League game of the new season, against Brighton at home. Before the game, Ten Hag suffered a big blow, that is, the Red Devils striker Martial, who had performed well in the preseason, failed to enter the team squad due to injury, and Ronaldo’s situation also made Ten Hag suffer. Huge pressure as the Portuguese star wants to start in the first round of the league. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season games in Asia and Australia due to family reasons, playing only 45 minutes throughout the pre-season.

Due to limited playing time, Ronaldo’s fitness level is considered far behind his club teammates. In the game against Vallecano, Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted at half-time. But now that Martial is injured, Ten Hag has to make an important decision. On Saturday night local time, Cristiano Ronaldo updated the news on social media, posted a picture of his game, and accompanied the text “Ready”. Some people analyzed that this was a clear hint, and CR7 wanted to use this to tell the Manchester United coach. He wants to start against Brighton. That puts pressure on Ten Hag, who must now decide whether to put one of the best players in the world on the bench.

The British media “Mirror” said that Ronaldo had told Ten Hag that he was in good physical condition. According to sources inside Manchester United, Ronaldo has been working hard during training as he hopes to get a starting chance. The Dutch coach now has few other options as United’s pre-season starting striker Martial has been injured. It is understood that Manchester United’s executives are working hard to bring in a new striker, and whether or not Ronaldo ends up staying at Old Trafford, the team will try to sign a striker. The last time Manchester United played against Brighton, Cristiano Ronaldo started the game. If he can get his start again tonight, then there is hope for him to do well under Ten Hag.

