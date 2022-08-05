Original title: It is revealed that the Wuhan Yangtze River team may withdraw from the Chinese Super League and does not agree with the penalty of the Football Association, which is related to Li Tie

The 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will kick off today, but the Wuhan Yangtze River team with a decent record in the first stage is currently facing the risk of withdrawal.

It was previously reported that due to the penalty of the Football Association, the Wuhan Yangtze River Team may not be able to gather the number of players required to participate in the competition, and there is no scheduled flight ticket to Meizhou, but the latest situation is that the whole team will go to the away game this afternoon, but At present, the club’s appeal is that all players can play, otherwise it does not rule out the possibility of withdrawing from the game. At the same time, both the Football Association and the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau are communicating with Wuhan team investor and owner of Zall Group Yan Zhi.

According to the news revealed by the media person Zhao Zhen:Wuhan Changjiang may withdraw from this year’s Chinese Super League competition. On July 31st, Wuhan Yangtze River Club failed to pay off last year’s arrears in accordance with the regulations of the Chinese Football Association. According to the regulations of the Chinese Football Association, their qualifications for players registered in the winter window will be suspended. The Wuhan club does not agree with the penalty imposed by the Chinese Football Association, mainly because the club has great objections to the judgment related to the former head coach Li Tie in the arrears. At present, the Yangtze River team is still preparing for tomorrow’s game, but if the newly registered players cannot play, the club is ready to abstain or even withdraw from the Chinese Super League. If it does withdraw, it will be the second Wuhan team to withdraw from the Chinese Super League after Optics Valley in 2008.

Due to the arrears of wages, during the preparatory period for the 2022 season, Wuhan Changjiang applied to the Chinese Football Association to suspend the implementation of the penalty of “prohibiting the registration of new players”, and provided a repayment plan for clearing the arrears. This repayment plan is not limited to the expenses of the former coaching team. There are other. Wuhan Yangtze River Club also promises that if it fails to complete the payment of the case amount and arrears on time, it is willing to accept relevant penalties. As the relevant commitments have not been fulfilled, the punishment for Wuhan Yangtze River Team will take effect on August 1, and new players registered during the original punishment period will not be able to play. According to team insiders, excluding the new aids introduced during the temporary window period of the new season, there are currently only about 12 players qualified to appear in the next Chinese Super League.

According to the regulations of the Chinese Football Federation, on October 31, the Chinese Super League clubs will usher in a new round of clearing up wages. At that time, each club must complete 70% of the total back wages. For clubs, the financial pressure will be even greater. Clubs that cannot complete will be deducted 6 league points at that time.

