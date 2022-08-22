Original title: It is revealed that the European rallies have another warm-up plan, but the Chinese men’s basketball team has not adopted it

On August 22, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s basketball team has ended the European training and will go to Kazakhstan to prepare for the first game of the fourth window on the 25th. The opponent will be Kazakhstan, which is playing at home, and then will play against Bahrain on the 29th.

In order to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers, the Chinese men’s basketball team chose to go to Europe for training after the Asian Cup, but the choice of opponents in the warm-up match caused a lot of controversy.

The Chinese men’s basketball team first played against a team called Spanish United in Spain this time, and then arrived in France to play warm-up matches with the NCAA’s University of Alabama, Lithuania B and the University of California, Berkeley.

“Oriental Sports Daily” recently revealed that the Chinese men’s basketball team has another itinerary and a warm-up match plan for the European training. First, they will fly to Slovenia to play warm-up matches with Slovenia, Montenegro and the Netherlands, and then go to Georgia to compete with Georgia and Israel. grips. But in the end, the Chinese men’s basketball team did not adopt this plan.

At present, the European Championship is about to start, and the personnel of each European team are relatively neat and actively preparing for the battle. In terms of the strength of their opponents, these teams are stronger than the warm-up opponents selected by the Chinese men’s basketball team, but in the end, the Chinese men’s basketball team is still This plan was not selected.

