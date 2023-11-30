“It was very difficult not to see myself with the 10 in the World Cup in South Africa”

Julio César de León, legendary Honduran soccer player, confirms his retirement

In an exclusive interview with DIEZ, Julio César de León, known as Rambo, has confirmed his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 44. Before his retirement, de León will have a farewell game, which will take place in December 2023.

The announcement was made at an event where the match was formalized. De León, who had previously played for Genova and Torino in Italy, shed tears at the press conference when remembering his career as a soccer player.

The farewell game will be held at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa and is expected to be attended by numerous Honduran soccer figures, as well as a few foreign players, such as David Trezeguet and ‘Pibe’ Valderrama.

De León expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his career, stating, “I hope my example serves children and new generations, who do twice as much as you, because there are better materials than what you had.”

Despite the bittersweet nature of his retirement, de León expressed his joy at being able to share his knowledge and experience with younger players. He will be embarking on a new stage as a basic forces technician in Puerto Cortés.

Furthermore, de León revealed that he plans to take his coaching course in Italy, where he has been offered a farewell game. However, he has prioritized holding his final match in Honduras before traveling to Europe.

The farewell game is expected to be a star-studded event, with figures from the world of soccer showing their support for de León. When asked about his successor in the Honduran team, de León highlighted the talents of several young players, emphasizing the importance of humility and motivation.

Reflecting on his career, de León acknowledged the disappointment of not playing in the World Cup in South Africa but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see his flag fly in a World Cup, fulfilling a childhood dream.

De León’s retirement marks the end of an era for Honduran soccer, but his legacy is sure to inspire future generations of players.

