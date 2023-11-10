Home » «It will be difficult, everyone is good here» – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Turin dressed to the nines welcomes the protagonists of the ATP Finals, starting on Sunday 12 November. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrej Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune, the top 8 tennis players in the world, paraded on the blue carpet in the center of the Piedmontese capital. Many fans were present, with all eyes focused in particular on Sinner, the only Italian in the race. «Who is the opponent to beat? Everyone, it’s difficult to say here” said the South Tyrolean. (LaPresse)

November 10, 2023 – Updated November 10, 2023, 7:18 pm

