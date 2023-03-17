CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

12.27 In summary: if Inter were to eliminate Benfica, there will automatically be an Italian team in the Champions League final: the last one to do so was Juventus in 2017.

12.24 Here is the complete draw from the quarterfinals onwards:

QUARTERS

Real Madrid (ESP)-Chelsea (ENG) (A)

Benfica (POR)-Inter (ITA) (B)

Manchester City (ENG)-Bayern Monaco (GER) (C)

Milan (ITA)-Naples (ITA) (D)

SEMIFINALS

Winner D-Winner B (1)

Vincent A-Vincente C (2)

FINALE

Winner 2 – Winner 1

12.22 The winner of the second semi-final will play the final at home.

12.21 Fourth winner A-fourth winner C.

12.19 Fourth winner D-fourth winner B: the three Italians are all in the upper part of the scoreboard.

12.18 The extraction of the semi-finals begins.

12.17 Milan (ITA)-Naples (ITA) (D): therefore Inter will have to play the first leg in Lisbon and the second leg in Milan.

12.16 Manchester City (ENG)-Bayern Munich (GER) (C): there will therefore be a match between Naples and Milan in the quarterfinals, it remains to be seen who will play the first at home.

12.15 Between (ITA)-Benfica (POR) (B): went to Milan, return to Lisbon.

12.15 Real Madrid (ESP)-Chelsea (ENG) (A): the two teams meet again after a year apart.

12.14 IT BEGINS!

12.12 Still a few minutes before the start of the draw.

12.09 At this moment Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA deputy secretary, is explaining the draw procedure and the criteria that we have already illustrated previously.

12.08 Hamit Altintop, former Bayern Munich midfielder, is the man who will take the balls out of the urn.

12.05 An illustrative video presents the eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals.

12.00 Just a few moments before the ceremony begins.

11.55 Here are the eight teams still in the running for the title: Naples (ITA), Inter (ITA), Milan (ITA)Manchester City (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Bayern Monaco (GER), Benfica (POR).

11.50 This is the complete calendar, from the quarterfinals onwards:

QUARTERS: 11-12 April (one way); April 18-19 (return).

SEMIFINALS: May 9-10 (one way); May 16-17 (return).

FINAL : June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul (Turkey).

11.45 We remind you that the draw will be free, without national constraints: it is therefore possible that the three Italian teams can meet right away. Furthermore, as soon as the framework of the quarterfinals has been drawn up, the pairings for the semifinals and the final will be established, the latter a pro-forma given that the last act will take place on a neutral venue.

11.40 The last occasion in which Italy was represented by more than one team, at this point in the tournament, occurred in the 2017/2018 season, when Juventus and Roma eliminated Tottenham and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively, reaching the quarterfinals.

11.35 Seventeen years have passed since the last time Serie A brought three teams to the quarter-finals of the most prestigious and coveted competition in Europe: Naples, Milan and Inter have managed to land among the best eight of the old continent, a decidedly non-trivial fact after the disappointments of past years.

11.30 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE broadcast of the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2022-2023: in half an hour the draw will be outlined up to the final in Istanbul on 10 June.

It was since 2006 that three Italian teams were not present at this appointment: Napoli, Inter e Milan they managed to qualify for the quarterfinals, a fact that has never happened to the Azzurri, while it took a good decade to see the Milanese again at this point in the tournament. The opponents certainly won’t be watching, starting with the favourites, the English of Manchester City and the Spaniards of the Real Madrid, teams coached by authentic hubs of world football such as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti. In the second row we find the Bavaria Monacoan expert and formidable team, but which perhaps does not have the credentials of the two teams mentioned above, while further back the Benficarevelation of this edition, with the Chelsea which appeared more in difficulty than the other contenders for the trophy.

Appointment at 12.00 for the beginning of the ceremony, visible on digital terrestrial TV Channel 20 and on Sky Sport 24, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Mediaset Infinity and Sky Go, while OA Sport will offer the live text of the event. Don’t miss a moment of the draw with our LIVE broadcastwe are waiting for you!

