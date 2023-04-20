Home » It would be great for the national team if Boston was eliminated, Havlát said. Why doesn’t the Crow go?
It would be great for the national team if Boston was eliminated, Havlát said. Why doesn’t the Crow go?

by admin

He announced the names of five hockey players from overseas who will join the preparation of the national team before the World Cup. At the same time, general manager Martin Havlát spoke to journalists from America about why striker Jakub Vrána, who was interested in the national team, was not called up. And how intensely he watches the Stanley Cup 1st round series between Boston and Florida. “Of course, it would be great for the national team if Boston was eliminated,” Havlát said with a smile.

