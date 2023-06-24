Home » It wouldn’t happen if you hit a boy! asked the disqualified tennis player. She did not write Bouzková back
It wouldn’t happen if you hit a boy! asked the disqualified tennis player. She did not write Bouzková back

It was a big bang. A curious moment from early June decided the women’s doubles round of 16 at the French Open, in which the Japanese-Indonesian pair Miju Kató, Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified in their match against Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes after the former hit the ball collector in the neck. The 28-year-old Japanese woman returned to the incident later and admitted that the organizers came up with a special justification after the strict verdict. The eliminated tennis players should have learned that if the Japanese player had not hit a girl but a boy, a strict decision would probably not have been made at all.

