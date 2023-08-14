Italbasket, Caruso and Woldetensae the last two cuts

Guglielmo Caruso and Tomas Woldetensae are the last two cuts of Italbasket in view of the 2023 World Cup. The 12 players who will be part of the roster for the world championship which will start on Friday 25 against Angola at the Philippine Arena have therefore been defined.

After two days of rest, the Azzurri will meet again on Wednesday the 16th in Rome for the last training sessions prior to the departure for China, the scene of the last two friendlies in view of the World Cup debut.

