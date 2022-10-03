In Funchal, a clear success in the final over Hungary, is the confirmation after the triumphs of 2018 and 2019

Three out of three: Italbasket won the world championship for athletes with down syndrome for the third time in a row. In Funchal the final was without history: 36-12 over Hungary to confirm the dominance after the titles won in 2018 and 2019.

With a group renewed after the farewells of the senators Spiga and Cerri, Giuliano Bufacchi’s team dominated with 4 wins out of 4. First in group B, then in the semifinals against the hosts of Portugal and finally against Hungary. And the blue coach managed to send all 8 players on the field (the international formula is that of 4 against 4).

The final — The Azzurri recovered from 2-6 and then finished with a 36-12 without history. “I was afraid of Hungary – is the coach’s comment – We played very well, as I wanted, and I am happy to be able to use everyone in the final as well. This is the third World title, it is certainly the best because there were many valuable teams. I am very happy, it is a great satisfaction and I could not want more ”.

October 3, 2022 (change October 3, 2022 | 08:52)

