Home Sports Italbasket with Down syndrome World Champions for the third time
Sports

Italbasket with Down syndrome World Champions for the third time

by admin
Italbasket with Down syndrome World Champions for the third time

In Funchal, a clear success in the final over Hungary, is the confirmation after the triumphs of 2018 and 2019

Three out of three: Italbasket won the world championship for athletes with down syndrome for the third time in a row. In Funchal the final was without history: 36-12 over Hungary to confirm the dominance after the titles won in 2018 and 2019.

With a group renewed after the farewells of the senators Spiga and Cerri, Giuliano Bufacchi’s team dominated with 4 wins out of 4. First in group B, then in the semifinals against the hosts of Portugal and finally against Hungary. And the blue coach managed to send all 8 players on the field (the international formula is that of 4 against 4).

The final

The Azzurri recovered from 2-6 and then finished with a 36-12 without history. “I was afraid of Hungary – is the coach’s comment – We played very well, as I wanted, and I am happy to be able to use everyone in the final as well. This is the third World title, it is certainly the best because there were many valuable teams. I am very happy, it is a great satisfaction and I could not want more ”.

October 3, 2022 (change October 3, 2022 | 08:52)

© breaking latest news

See also  Basketball, Serie A: 1st day results. Milan with the thrill

You may also like

Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships are in full...

Derby Robbio-City of Vigevano the Casteggio hosts the...

Down, deaf from birth and blind, mother Raffaella:...

Leaders Pavia faces the Gavirate Oltrepo and Voghe...

Between a flying Napoli and Inter in free...

Florentino Perez and the Super League: “Let’s stop...

Guardiola: “We had fun. Haaland has scary numbers...

Herro bid farewell to the sixth man and...

Atalanta-Fiorentina 1-0, Lookman’s goal

Choirs against Commisso, Barone fury: “Let the Government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy