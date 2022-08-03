Pinzolo, 3 August 2022 – A few weeks after the victory over the Netherlands, the approaching march of theItalbasket in qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cups and above all for the European Championships at the beginning of September. The 17 blues called up by CT Gianmarco Pozzecco in fact they found themselves in Pinzolo where they will remain in retreat until 10 August. On 12 and 16 the return to the field for two friendlies in Bologna and Montpellier against France. Serbia and one between Germany and the Czech Republic will instead be the opponents of the Azzurri at the Hamburg Tournament of 19 and 20. Then it will get serious with the first official matches, those of the second phase of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers and then above all with the first phase of Eurobasket 2022 that the Azzurri will play at the Assago Forum.

Pozzecco’s words

Among the “new” faces of the retreat in Pinzolo, in addition to Mannion, Melli and Gallinari, too coach Federico Fucà who will take the place of paolo Galbiati among the deputies of Pozzecco who spoke to the official channels of the FIP today: “In welcoming Federico Fucà to the technical staff, I want to thank Paolo Galbiati with great affection, whose choice to try his hand at in a historic square like that of Varese it is more than understandable.The rally that begins today must bring us to our maximum condition at the end of August, when we will have to face two qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup in a few days and then the EuroBasket 2022 . An anomalous situation but that will have to find us ready. A month of gathering is long, our success cannot fail to pass through the harmony of the group because spending 24 hours a day in contact for several weeks is not easy. We must be tolerant and well disposed, sharing the desire to build something all together. In Trieste and then in Brescia the boys were wonderful, I am sure that even here in Pinzolo I will find the same sso climate within the team and staff. Everything else will come as a consequence “.