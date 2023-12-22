ITALIA SKIALP CUP 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

13
On the podium with them are team mates Alba De Silvestro – Luca Tomasoni (second) and the carabinieri Ilaria Veronese – Nicolò Canclini (third).
Also on this second day the athletes of the youth categories took to the field.
In the under 20s, the Chinese-Polish couple made up of Lamu -Yuzhen and Mai Pritrznik (first Italian and second overall Anna Pedranzini – Erik Canovi) won.
In the under 18 ranking everyone was behind Martina Scola – Enrico Pellegrini, while in the under 16 race Lucrezia Buccio – Gioele Migliori prevailed.
(Foto Pascal Lacroix)