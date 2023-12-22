Home » ITALIA SKIALP CUP 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

ITALIA SKIALP CUP 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
ITALIA SKIALP CUP 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

On the podium with them are team mates Alba De Silvestro – Luca Tomasoni (second) and the carabinieri Ilaria Veronese – Nicolò Canclini (third).

Also on this second day the athletes of the youth categories took to the field.

In the under 20s, the Chinese-Polish couple made up of Lamu -Yuzhen and Mai Pritrznik (first Italian and second overall Anna Pedranzini – Erik Canovi) won.

In the under 18 ranking everyone was behind Martina Scola – Enrico Pellegrini, while in the under 16 race Lucrezia Buccio – Gioele Migliori prevailed.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!

(Foto Pascal Lacroix)

See also  Fivers defeat Krems in the cup quarter-final hit

You may also like

Yankees Manager UPDATE on Jasson Domínguez

Circus Brussels welcomes five thousand spectators for ‘The...

the opening of a new era for European...

Expansion of the line to 1B and reduction...

What the ruling on the Super League means

Snooker German Masters Qualifying Round: The Chinese Legion...

Real Betis – Girona 1:1, Girona drew with...

confirmed LaLiga match formations

Three babies with three different women in four...

Rimini-Spal: opposite destinies that intersect

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy