ITALIA SKIALP CUP 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

On the podium with them are team mates Alba De Silvestro – Luca Tomasoni (second) and the carabinieri Ilaria Veronese – Nicolò Canclini (third).

Also on this second day the athletes of the youth categories took to the field.

In the under 20s, the Chinese-Polish couple made up of Lamu -Yuzhen and Mai Pritrznik (first Italian and second overall Anna Pedranzini – Erik Canovi) won.

In the under 18 ranking everyone was behind Martina Scola – Enrico Pellegrini, while in the under 16 race Lucrezia Buccio – Gioele Migliori prevailed.

