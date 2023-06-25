Home » Italian basketball underrated on TV and in the newspapers
Italian basketball underrated on TV and in the newspapers

Pantaleo Dell’Orco, president of Olimpia Milano, was the protagonist with Giorgio Armani in the long interview granted to Corriere della Sera. Here are some statements from him.

ON THE WINNING WEAPONS OF THE SCUDETTO

«The ability not to give up in the face of the difficulties that have arisen, and to want victory. A strong sense of belonging and trust in the work done».

ABOUT ETTORE MESSINA

«Both Giorgio and I, as well as the players and his collaborators, are aware that Ettore is very demanding with others, but first of all with himself. Everything he expresses is in the interest of the team and the club. His commitment is very great, his character is sanguine, but genuine. I like total dedication to work. And then we are a real family and in good families, defects, if there are any, become strengths».

ABOUT BASKETBALL IN ITALY

«He is underestimated not only by TV but also by the newspapers. When we go away, I see sold out arenas everywhere and great enthusiasm. When we are in Milan, people show affection, competence and passion. This year we had an average of 9,400 spectators in the Euroleague and almost as many in the championship, in the playoffs we practically always filled the Forum. Rather, it is I who ask you why all this is not given a wider space».

