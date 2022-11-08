“Sporting Braga? In the meantime, let’s take note of facing a team that is doing well in its league and that comes fromEuropa League. They play well in football and are yet another level opponent. We will prepare well, we will begin to study them to be ready. The four consecutive victories? We are aware that we are going through a good moment, we score regularly and we have more balance. We will also have to face the next two races in this spirit. Tomorrow the three points are too important, we will have to present ourselves with the attention we had in the last few races. The moment and the field factor will be exploited. It is the last home game before the break, I hope that the last victories have rekindled the enthusiasm that had waned a bit. I expect the stadium to be packed, so together we will seek victory. “