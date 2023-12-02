Home » Italian Brignone won the giant slalom in Tremblant and has her first triumph of the season
Italian Brignone won the giant slalom in Tremblant and has her first triumph of the season

The 33-year-old Brignone went for the win in the first round, in which she coped best with poor visibility, especially in the upper part of the track. She then defended the lead in the second round, in which she clocked the third fastest time.

For the overall 22nd victory in her career, she finished two tenths of a second ahead of Petra Vlhová from Slovakia. Reigning World Cup champion American Mikaela Shiffrin is 29 hundredths behind in third place and leads the overall standings by 64 points ahead of Vlhová.

Last year’s Olympic winner Sara Hectorová of Sweden finished fourth, and the defending champion of the small globe and winner of both giant slaloms so far this season, Lara Gutová-Behramiová, took fifth place. The Swiss skier lost 59 hundredths to Brignone.

Adriana Jelínková, the only Czech representative at the start, finished in the first round even in her fifth start of the season. The 28-year-old skier took 31st place and was only four hundredths of a second away from the top 30.

In Tremblant, Quebec, where the World Cup is being held for the second time in its history 40 years after its debut in 1983, the second giant slalom is on the agenda on Sunday.

WC in downhill skiing in Tremblant (Canada): Women – giant slalom: 1. Brignone (It.) 2:14.95 (1:06.50+1:08.45) 2. Moisture (SR) -0.21 (1:06.90+1:08.26)3. Shiffrin (USA) -0.29 (1:06.97+1:08.27)4. Hectorová (Swedish) -0.56 (1:06.61+1:08.90) 5. Gutová-Behramiová (Swedish) -0.59 (1:06.85+1:08.69)6. Bassinová (It.) -1.04 (1:07.46+1:08.53),…in the 1st round 31. Jelínková (CZ) 1:09.77 Current ranking of the giant slalom (after 3 out of 11 races ): 1. Gutová-Behramiová 2452. Brignoneová 2203. Vlhová 1664. Shiffrinová 160 5. Hectorová 1506. Robinsonová (N. Zél.) 131 Current order of the SP (after 6 of 45 races): 1. Shiffrinová 4102. Vlhová 3463. Hectorová 2744 Gutová-Behramiová 2455. Brignoneová 2206. Dürrová (German) 190 …33. DUBOVSKÁ (CZE) 38

