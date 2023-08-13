Italian coach Roberto Mancini’s surprise resignation

Italy coach Roberto Mancini after his team’s victory during the Euro 2020 Final football match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium, London , July 11, 2021. JOHN SIBLEY / AFP

Roberto Mancini, in office since May 2018 and winner with the Nazionale of the Euro in 2021, has resigned as coach of the Italy team, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Sunday August 13. “The FIGC has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from his position as coach received on Saturday evening”she announced in a press release, without giving the reasons for this decision.

“Due to the important appointments for the selection with the qualifying matches for Euro 2024 against North Macedonia and Ukraine on September 10 and 12, the FIGC will announce the name of the new coach of the Nazionale in the next few days. days “, added the federation. As soon as the announcement of Mancini’s resignation, the Italian press mentioned the name of Luciano Spalletti as his successor, who led Naples to the title of Italian champion last season, before leaving his post.

A big surprise

Mancini’s resignation comes as a big surprise in the middle of August, with no warning signs. Earlier this month, the FIGC announced that he would be in charge of supervising, in addition to the Nazionale, the Italian teams under 20 and 21.

Mancini had succeeded in May 2018 to Luigi di Biagio, appointed on a provisional basis after the failure of the Nazionale to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under the direction of Gian Piero Ventura. A former international himself, Mancini, 58, won Euro 2020 with Italy but also failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

