Home Sports Italian cuisine is the best in the world. TasteAtlas top 10
Sports

Italian cuisine is the best in the world. TasteAtlas top 10

by admin
Italian cuisine is the best in the world. TasteAtlas top 10

Italian cuisine is confirmed as the best in the world. To say it – and reiterate it – for 2022 it is once again TasteAtlasone of the most famous experiential travel guides for the traditional food of the world, which collects authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles on popular ingredients and dishes. For the guide, Italy lead the games with a score of 4.72 out of a possible 5, based on the votes on the portal relating to the most popular dishes, products and drinks. Yet, in the top ten there are also the USA and Turkey, despite the common places.

See also  Fiorentina-Napoli with white nets The Neapolitans do not center the escape

You may also like

Dutch international Gacpo signs for Liverpool – Xinhua...

Chelsea, turning point for Kanté: what has changed...

Triestina, controversial banners and rotten tomatoes at the...

Pelé dies: Football legend forever at 82 –...

After the semi-finals of each individual event of...

New Year weather? Forecasts region by region

Pelé to Maradona, the message: “We will play...

Euroleague, Olimpia beats Valencia 90-79

Bologna, Giovanni Pezzoli, drummer of Stadio, has died:...

Volleyball, Coppa Italia, Milan feat, Civitanova out

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy