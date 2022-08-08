Rome, 8 August 2022 – The picture of the thirty-second of Italian Cup 2022-23 : to remove the pass for the next round are Genoa , Cremonese , Bologna e Modena which beat respectively Benevento , Terni , Cosenza e Sassuolo . Just the thud of the neroverdi, complete with a fight of Berardi with a fan in the post-match, who inevitably steals the show as evidence of the difficulties accused by the teams of A league against those of a lower category.

The results and the scoreboard

The first match of the day is the one between Genoa e Benevento : a challenge that promises to be crucial also in Serie B with a view to promotion. The round of Italian Cup meanwhile it goes to the rossoblù, who drop the trio thanks to the brace of Gudmundsson and the rigor transformed by the great ex Coda , also author of the two assists for the Icelandic. For the Samnites the reaction signed in the final of the two halves by is in vain Glik e Karic : advances to the sixteenths Genoa which will have to contend with the Spal . The result of the other challenge of the afternoon, with the Modena who ensures the derby with the Sassuolo thanks to goals from Falcinelli e Mosti , author of a brace. The neroverdi try to get back on top with Berardi from disk e Ayhan but at the sixteenths the band is surprising Tesser : the next obstacle for the Gialloblù is called Cremonese which beats the Terni (at sign Bogdan in the wrong door, Okereke e Quail on the one hand and Rovaglia e Palumbo on the other). Complete the picture of the thirty-second Bologna-Cosenza : al From the Ara all eyes are on Arnautovic which the Manchester United but to decide the dispute in the 65th minute Samson which gives the rossoblù the round of 32 against Cagliari .

