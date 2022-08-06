Rome, 6 August 2022 – The 32nd program of the Italian Cup 2022-2023 : the path in the national tournament continues for Brescia e Spice which beat respectively Pisa e As and they will face each other at the sixteenths. Also good Spal e Torino which have the better of Empoli (the second team of A league to be eliminated after Lecce ) e Palermo .

The results and the scoreboard

It is with two goleade that Brescia e Spice they detach the pass for the next round respectively against Pisa e As . The goal was achieved by the team coached by dimple with two more difficulties: the hostile audience of the Arena Garibaldi-Romeo Anconetani and the initial disadvantage, signed by Masucci at 20 ‘. Details that do not discourage the guests, who take advantage of the own goal on 25 ‘ Nicolas before finally taking off with Chance , I feel e Bianchi : the prize is the match in the round of 32 against Spice . Just the formation of Gotti instead he starts well, finding the advantage at the end of the first half with Nzola before suffering the momentary draw of the As signed by Blanco at the dawn of the second half: not bad for the Ligurians, who come back 5 ‘later with Verde (from the disk) before taking off with Sagittarius , Nzola (again with a penalty) e Maldini . The Torino scored against the Palermo with the new captain Lukic , Radonjic (to which a goal for offside had been canceled shortly before) e Pellegri : for grenades now the board proposes the Citadel . Instead, extra time is needed to settle the dispute between Empoli e Spal : the guests, who with Dickmann e Arena reassemble the network of change them and the sixteenths are given away against the winner of Genoa-Benevento .

The next appointments

The turn of Italian Cup will continue in the day of Sunday 7 August with others 4 matches : Venice-Ascoli (ore 17.45 ), Verona-Bari (ore 18.00 ), Salerno-Parma (ore 21.00 ) e Monza-Frosinone (ore 21.15 ). Same number of challenges too Monday 8 August : in program Genoa-Benevento (ore 17.45 ), Modena-Sassuolo (ore 18.00 ), Cremonese-Ternana (ore 21.00 ) e Bologna-Cosenza (ore 21.15 ).

