Rome, 31 July 2022 – Waiting for the A leaguewhich will start in two weeks, the starter for the fans – in addition to the summer friendlies – is represented by the Italian Cup. The event won in the last edition by Inter against Juventus began with the preliminary round. Sudtirol-Feralpisalò 1-3 was the first race of the competition that will see three other challenges take place today, Sunday 31 July: Modena-Catanzaro, Bari-Padua e Palermo-Reggiana, who will decide the last three qualified for the thirty-second finals. Thirty-second that will then be played over the next week, from 5 to 8 August.

The thirty-second program

5 August – 5.45 pm Cagliari-Perugia, 6.00 pm Udinese-Sudtirol / Feralpisalò, 9.00 pm Lecce-Cittadella, 9.15 pm Sampdoria-Reggina

6 August – 5.45 pm Pisa-Brescia, 6.00 pm Spezia-Como, 9.00 pm Empoli-Spal, 9.15 pm Turin-Palermo / Reggiana

7 August – 5.45 pm Venice-Ascoli, 6 pm Verona-Bari / Padua, 9 pm Salernitana-Parma, 9.15 pm Monza-Frosinone

8 August – 5.45 pm Genoa-Benevento, 6 pm Sassuolo-Modena / Catanzaro, 9 pm Cremonese-Ternana, 9.15 pm Bologna-Cosenza

Where to see the challenges

While waiting for Mediaset to broadcast the matches between Canale 20 and Italia Uno from 5 August (as well as streaming on Sportmediaset.it), there is no television coverage as regards tonight’s matches. Modena-Catanzaro is scheduled at 8.30 pm, while Bari-Padua and Palermo-Reggiana at 9 pm.

Read also: Milan, De Ketelaere expected in the city