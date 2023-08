After the preliminary round, the Italian Cup comes alive with the matches of the thirty-second finals until Monday 14 August. Final scheduled for Wednesday 15 May 2024. Inter-Milan semi-final possible, while the Lazio-Roma derby could already be in the quarter-finals, as well as Juve-Naples. Here are all the games, matches and dates

THE RESULTS OF SATURDAY 12 AUGUST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook