Great basketball returns to Turin. He does it with great pomp for the Italian Cup Final Eight, scheduled from 15 to 19 February at the Pala Alpitour, and with an exceptional ambassador like Carlton Myers. «I was at the bar – jokes the blue standard-bearer at Sydney 2000 and European champion with Italbasket in 2009 at today’s presentation at Palazzo Madama – waiting for them to call me. I am thrilled because I did not expect this welcome. I feel like I’m back in the days when I played Fortitudo and because I’m in Palazzo Madama which has two thousand years of history. And because the president of the Basketball League, Umberto Gandini, chose me as ambassador for the Italian Cup, a trophy I am very attached to because it is the first one I won in 1998 with Fortitudo Bologna. Winning that trophy was everything for me: I remember it with particular affection. I’ll be in Turin for the whole five days. Now I’ve stayed in the sports arena, I organize camps with children from 5 to 16 years old».

Having presented the famous testimonial who will bring the Cup to the Pala Alpitour by taking it directly from the bulletin board of the Olimpia Milano detetrince, the president of the Basketball League, Umberto Gandini, can rattle off the data of the imminent Turin event with satisfaction: «The chase between me and Carlton took a long time, I was looking for someone who represented the values ​​of Italian basketball. Myers is nice, witty, a perfect ambassador. We will be in full swing in just over two weeks with the Frecciarossa Final Eight, but I can already say that I am satisfied with the work done together with the Piedmont Region, the Municipality of Turin, the Chamber of Commerce, the regional FIP and the regional school office, as well as the our Infront Advisor, to all the sponsors and to the LBA team, in transforming a sporting event into an event of culture, solidarity, entertainment, far beyond the pure competitive aspect. Compared to the past, we focused on Turin, a city we hadn’t seen for 11 years and this represented a great challenge: I can say that we have already won it, with the final sold-out and the semi-finals almost sold out. . We have been able to create a system and have involved new partners, able to dialogue with audiences other than those that traditionally follow basketball, who have taken action with initiatives that will make Turin experience a week of great sport and entertainment. From Tuesday 14 the program of collateral events will begin, which, among others, sees us involved with primary cycle schools, with the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research and with all the Lega and Club partners to discuss the future of basketball and find synergies».

The president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, was also satisfied: «I’m really happy to have this event in our event. We strongly believe in major sporting events whose results are superior to any investment. For this we have also obtained the Tour de France 2024 and we are working to attract other major events as well”. The mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, also bursts with happiness: «I thank everyone for choosing our city. For Turin, hosting major events has a value both on the immediate impact and on the educational value. Sport is an important element of social cohesion».

The other events

Not only the challenge on the parquet between the eight best in the championship, the Final Eight will also have a preview on Tuesday 14 at the Lux cinema with the screening of the film “A coach as a father” (53 minutes) on the life of Sandro Gamba.

There were also numerous digital and entertainment initiatives thanks to the massive involvement of community partners, guests and influencers throughout the competition. We will immediately start strong, right from the quarter-finals, with the involvement of Samuel Romano, songwriter and guitarist from Subsonica from Turin; a show of him is scheduled at half-time of the second quarter-final on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Another important event is scheduled for Friday 17 February, the break day of the Frecciarossa Final Eight, with the charity dinner at the Pala Alpitour organized by the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research, chaired by Allegra Agnelli, together with Lega Basket Serie A , entitled “AN ALLEY-OOP FOR RESEARCH” in favor of the Candiolo Institute – IRCCS, to support the daily work of doctors and researchers in the fight against cancer. A unique appointment that wants to underline the importance of teamwork and the strong and constant link between sport and solidarity. During the evening, the godmother of the Foundation, Cristina Chiabotto, will auction, together with Sant’Agostino Casa d’Aste, 15 unique lots from the world of art and sport.

The program