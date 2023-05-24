Italian Cup: Fiorentina-Inter – LIVE – Football

news-txt”>

The final of the Coppa Italia Fiorentina-Inter 1-1 is being played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome LIVE



35′ Cross by Cabral no teammate can take advantage of it

34′ Calhanoglu shoots from distance but the shot goes wide

31′ Terracciano manages to intercept a tricky pass from Dzeko

29′ Lautaro equalizes after a great assist from Brozovic

24′ Occasional for Dzeko who shoots high in front of goal, after an assist from Lautaro

23′ Gonzalez shoots high

20′ The Viola put the Inter defense under pressure

18′ Chance for Bonaventura, big risk for the Nerazzurri

13′ Inter fail to impose their game, Fiorentina starts again on the counterattack

12′ Amrabat shoots badly from deep end

7′ Inter struck cold tries to rearrange their ideas: an opportunity for Dzeko to reject the Viola goalkeeper

3′ In goal Gonzalez, his assist from Ikoné

The official formations

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Amrabat, Castrovilli; Ikoné, Bonaventura, Gonzalez; Cabral. All.: Italian.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. All.: S. Inzaghi.

Referee: Irrati from Pistoia.

“Inzaghi is staying 100%? There’s no reason not to continue the relationship. What reasons would the second victory in the Italian Cup give you? Inter has an obligation to participate as a protagonist in every competition. This goal makes everyone, management and staff proud. We care, we want to lift the Cup against a respectable opponent who is doing very well”. This is what Inter’s managing director, Giuseppe Marotta, told Mediaset in the pre-match of the Italian Cup final between the Nerazzurri and Fiorentina. “Inzaghi is better when things go well or not? Let’s say in both situations, in one season it’s impossible to think that everything always goes in the best way. There are difficulties and it’s up to the coach, who has to be the leader in the dressing room, and the club to be as one to resolve critical moments. Ours are always constructive contradictions”. Against the Viola “we need to find determination and “not think about the commitment of the Champions League”, adds Marotta. “We have to bring this first goal home, after that we will try to close the championship well and then we are left with the dream come true”. The CEO later dwells on Darmian and Handanovic: “Mattia is Milanese and an Inter fan, born and raised 10 km from the Pinetina. He represents that figure of a footballer who arrives for free but always responds present. He is a great professional and a very good boy, I hope stay with us as long as there is a competitive response. As for Samir, I think starting today is the right culmination of a season in which he allowed his colleague to be the starter with great professionalism”.