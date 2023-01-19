Valoti recovers Kean’s initial advantage, then the former Viola signs the victory. Next opponent Lazio, on 2 February

The round of 16 of the Coppa Italia relaunches Juve, after the recent knockout with Napoli and the days full of off-pitch news. And right on the pitch, under the gaze of the new company top management, the team responded with a convinced “present”, beating Monza 2-1 in the debut in the competition for the black and whites. In a team with three players born in 2003, a 2001 and a 2000 on the field from the start – all products of the club’s nursery – the youngsters confirmed that they were on the right path. So after the September defeat – Monza’s first absolute victory in Serie A – Juve will reappear on Sunday evening in the championship with some more certainty (as well as probably with some recovery). In the Coppa Italia, however, the next appointment is with Lazio, on February 2nd. Thanks to goals from Kean and the revived Chiesa, who hasn’t scored since 6 January.

Green Line — If an “almost real” Juve was seen from the 1st minute against Napoli, for the Juventus debut in the Coppa Italia Allegri (suspended) and Landucci (on the bench) bet on the green line, simultaneously inserting Miretti, Fagioli, Iling Junior, Soulé and the “veteran” Kean. It is a classic that the cup is used to give playing time to the second lines (including Rugani and Gatti among the starters), but in this case the doubt is legitimate: simple turnover or general rehearsal for Juve to come? Meanwhile, it is an additional verification for the “Fantastic 5” of the nursery. Young players to which Ranocchia is added, lined up in the heart of Monza but owned by Juventus, to which the other Juventus player Rovella has also been added since the 57th minute. With Perin, Danilo, Paredes and McKennie as brooders for the handful of the 2000 charge. See also Juventus without Dybala against Lazio. He is out of the squad

First half: Valoti replies to Kean — Juve starts cautiously, with a lot of backward dribbling and no forward dissociation. But at the first acceleration he nearly took the lead: Iling Junior galloped up the wing, grabbed Antov and crossed low for the onrushing Fagioli, whose right-footed shot went just wide. In the 8th minute a precise cross from McKennie triggered Kean, who, all alone in front of Cragno, headed right. It’s 1-0. The rhythm slows down, Juve returns to collecting back passes to widen the meshes of the dense Monza network, but the Brianza players keep tight rows and sealed spaces. Iling remains the only thorn in the Brianza side, the difference in pace with Antov is evident. And instead it was Monza who found the goal, on the first attempt, with Valoti heading a corner kick into the net and McKennie not even trying to jump. It was the 25th minute, a cold shower for Juve, who reacted by creating two chances in two minutes: Iling Junior narrowly missed his aim, Cragno deflected a running shot by Soulé for a corner. The first half ends with two facts: both the goal of the momentary advantage and the other three chances created bear the signature of the youngsters; the most dangerous black and white actions are the result of quick actions or sudden accelerations.

Church is back, what a goal! — In the second half, Monza grew, Juve was unable to lift the pressure: the result was a balanced match and substantially devoid of clear scoring chances for the first half hour, except for an incursion by Kean blocked by Cragno in the 49th minute. Palladino engages Rovella and Carlos Augusto (for Pessina and Carboni), Landucci replies with Chiesa and Locatelli in place of Soulé and Miretti, with the former viola now joining Kean. But that’s not all, with the entrances of Izzo and Vignato on one side and Di Maria and Alex Sandro (fagioli and Iling Junior outside), in the 74th minute. The Juventus intention is clear to give a change to the match in the final quarter of an hour, in the best of Juventus traditions. And the move succeeds… in two stages: first with Kean immediately scoring a header, but in an offside position, then, with Chiesa, who in the 78th minute resists an insistent charge from Antov (already booked), enters the area and makes start a right to turn that slips behind Cragno. For the former viola it is the return to scoring, and what a goal, after more than a year, for Juve it is qualification for the quarterfinals. See also Pordenone, Ciciretti is called the last resort of the goal

