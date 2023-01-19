Winning goal in the first half, now Sarri’s team will meet the winner of Juve-Monza

Lazio wins with a short face, but with full merit. A goal from Felipe Anderson in the half hour was enough to give the Biancocelesti the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup for the twelfth consecutive time. A match never questioned, played without overdoing it, but in a lucid and sometimes even valuable way by Sarri’s team against a Bologna who, after the beautiful victory in Udine, offers a performance below expectations. Not even a shot on goal for Motta’s team who were too wait-and-see at the start and then couldn’t change the score once they went behind. Also because, however, Lazio does not allow him to. The home team, unlike in the recent past, this time remains on track until the end and brings home the victory without worries.

Unlock Felipe — Lazio starts at a slow trot against a concentrated and very buttoned-up Bologna. Motta arrives at the Olimpico with a very tight 4-5-1. In the defensive phase, apart from striker Barrow, all the rossoblùs are behind the ball line. It is not easy for the Biancocelesti to overcome this barrier. And in fact it takes the hosts half an hour to unlock the result. And they succeed thanks to a mistake by Sosa who gets the ball blown by a shrewd and shrewd Pedro: the Spaniard enters the area, awaits the arrival of Felipe Anderson and hands him a ball that just needs to be pushed into the net (the goalkeeper Skorupski is out of the question and Soumaoro can’t fix it.) Goal very similar to the one that, thanks to the same combination, Lazio scored in the last derby. Previously, however, the home team had already become dangerous: with a header by Milinkovic from a corner by Luis Alberto at the start and then with two valuable initiatives by Zaccagni. On the first the ex Verona does everything right, except for the too central shot. On the second it was repeated and Milinkovic needed a golden ball, but the Serbian’s conclusion was also weak. Sarri, as expected, is fielding an (almost) real Lazio. Apart from Maximiano (who returns to play after 5 months) in Provedel’s place and apart from the return of Patric in place of Casale and Hysaj for Marusic Lazio is in fact the starter. But Motta also sends the best formation into the field net of the injuries of Arnautovic, Sansone and De Silvestri. However, the team from Emilia is too passive. Until 1-0 he only tries a couple of times with Orsolini, then in the final half he tries to push with greater continuity, but without finding outlets. See also Cristiana Dell'Anna, the Patrizia of "Gomorra" becomes a saint. And Pope Francis approves

Shooting — The second half begins with Motta’s substitutions. Who puts in Medel (for Schouten) and Lucumi (for Soumaoro) and goes from 4-5-1 to 4-2-3-1. The intentions of the coach are those of a more proactive Bologna, but the substance of the attitude of the Emilians does not change. It is always Lazio that maintains control of the operations. And to produce goal chances. Already two minutes into the second half, the home team could double their lead, but Milinkovic’s header from an excellent position ends high. Then Luis Alberto tries twice: on one occasion his shot is saved by Skorupski and on another occasion Lucumi sacrifices himself to stop it. Felipe Anderson also has a good opportunity after a back and forth in the box, but Sjorupski is ready on his shot. Motta brings in Soriano (for Aebiischer), Zirkzee (for Orsolini) and Pyyhtia (for Medel who gets hurt). Sarri inserts Marusic and Casale (for Lazzari and Romagnoli), then Vecino and Romero (for Milinkovic and Pedro) and Marcos Antonio in the recovery in place of Cataldi. But the inertia of the game does not change. It is Lazio who go to the quarterfinals of the Cup.

