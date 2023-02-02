The Giallorossi coach after the knockout against Cremonese: “We have a rotation problem, we can’t handle three games a week”

It is a very disappointed Josè Mourinho who presents himself to comment on his Roma’s exit from the Coppa Italia against Cremonese: “Congratulations to Cremonese, who scored two great victories with Napoli and against us. And if we consider that the year in the past they were in Serie B, the merits are even greater. We played a horrible first half, at a very low level. In the second we were punished by an individual error out of context, then I saw a good reaction and our opponents defended themselves with a lot of people”.

From this elimination Mou also draws indications on the weight of the squad: “Now let’s look at the next match – he says -, not forgetting to note, however, that our squad struggles with rotations and therefore playing three games in one week. In Naples we deserved a different result , we had a great game, and I said I was proud despite the defeat, I can’t say today.”

Turnover — On the subject of second lines Mourinho adds: “Do you regret the too much turnover? It’s always the old story after the match, because before the match the medical staff tell me that some players are at risk and we also have a match on Saturday and so I think about it. If I let Dybala play and then he gets hurt and is out for a month, maybe you qualify but then he stays out. Unfortunately, if I change players and the team isn’t doing well, it’s a problem, if I don’t change them and they get hurt, it’s always a problem”. The ending is for the Zaniolo case. But the Roma coach blocked: “I won’t comment, the ownership was very clear…” See also American women's basketball player convicted of smuggling drugs to Russia, Russian court sentenced him to 9 years in prison and fined him

