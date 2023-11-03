Italian Cup: Toro collapses, Frosinone goes to the round of 16 – Football

Torino exits the Italian cup, Frosinone advances to the round of 16, after extra time, winning 2-1. The Granata confirm that they are in crisis despite the victory in Lecce and are once again contested by the fans, Di Francesco can celebrate and will find Napoli in the next round.

Juric tests a 3-5-2 with the starting attacking pair, launching Zapata together with Sanabria from the first minute with a reasoned turnover. Frosinone immediately goes ahead with Ibrahimovic, the Granata respond with Zima and end the first half with a draw. In the second half the opportunities were lacking, we continued into extra time with the Ciociaro’s new advantage: Reinier exploited the chasm that opened up in the Granata defense, it was a sort of escape for the victory.

Toro hits the crossbar with Karamoh and does little else. In the end the protest is fierce: Maratona calls the grenades under the curve, the players return with their heads down to the changing rooms. Below the guests’ section, however, it’s a celebration for Frosinone, who gets back on their feet after the comeback suffered in Cagliari and takes on Napoli in the round of 16.

Juric: little turnover with Frosinone



Torino dives into the Italian cup and, after eliminating Feralpisalò, will find Frosinone in the round of 32 of the Italian cup. “They have interesting young players and are trained well, the many points in the championship are no coincidence” comments coach Ivan Juric on their opponent.

Usually in the cup there is a lot of turnover: “I want to find continuity in the new things we are doing – explains the coach to Torino Channel – and therefore I will make some rotations, but not many: Vlasic is ready and Zapata needs to play to find his better shape”. Even against Frosinone, therefore, we will see a Toro with the 3-5-2: the main ballot is for the Colombian’s partner in attack, with Sanabria and Pellegri competing. The winner of the match between the Granata and the Ciociari will find Napoli in the round of 16.

