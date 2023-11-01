Italian Cup, Vittoria wins in Avola

The Promotion championship having been stopped, the first legs of the round of 16 of the Italian Cup category were played. Vittoria beats Avola at home 1-2 in game 1.

The red and whites trailing by a goal, they found an equalizer with Diop, a player of fundamental importance for Mr. Rufini. The goal that ensures the passage of the round was signed by Floridia with time up. The return match will be played in Vittoria next Sunday.

“The Avola. declared the sporting director, Marco Cammarat – they have shown that they deserve to be at the top of the Promotion rankings, while Vittoria was able to first take the hit and then come back as teams that have character and technical potential do. It was a good game played openly. For us this is an excellent result on a difficult pitch. We had the merit of not losing our heads once we were behind and maintaining maximum concentration for the entire duration of the match. I would like to sincerely thank all the fans who supported the players in two very demanding away matches, last Sunday and yesterday afternoon.”

“Great match – added president Toti Miccoli – and a nice crowd. We played a game with a high difficulty level. Which is why yesterday’s victory takes on an important and undoubted value. Once again the collective prevailed. We have a cohesive group that doesn’t lose heart at the first obstacle. Indeed, it is a collective that believes in potential until the moment before the final whistle. I must thank the entire management of the City of Avola for the welcome and availability they have shown us. A city that has been able to interpret the true values ​​of sport and friendliness. Attitudes that are only good for football.”

