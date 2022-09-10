Home Sports Italian F1 Grand Prix Ferrari gets off Mawei on the first day of practice-Sports-Comprehensive- Racing
Italian F1 Grand Prix Ferrari gets off Mawei on the first day of practice

Italian F1 Grand Prix Ferrari gets off Mawei on first day of practice

Ferrari, who put on the yellow coat, occupied the top spot in the first two practice sessions of the F1 Italian Station. The picture shows Sainz, who took the lead in the second round. (Photo by Euronews)

(Monza 10th comprehensive report) Home gameFerrarion fridayF1 Italian Grand PrixIn the first 2 rounds of free practice, they all occupied the top spot, gaining a head start.

Prancing Horse celebrates its 75th anniversary

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the formation of the army, this station adds a yellow color to challengeFerrarifirst swept the top 2 in the first round of practice, the “Prancing Horse” leaderLeclercWith 1 minute 22.410 seconds, teammatesSainzFollowed by a slight difference of 0.077 seconds, the third and fourth place are the Mercedes duo Russell and Hamilton.

Then in the second round of practice,SainzBiao achieved the fastest time of 1 minute 21.664 seconds and topped the pack. The Red Bull World Championship driver Verstappen (1 minute 21.807 seconds) rushed to second place in the first practice.Leclerc(1 minute 21.857 seconds) won the third place.

Sainz: We are getting faster and faster

SainzIn a post-match interview, he said, “We (Ferrari) is getting faster and faster, which is a surprise. This does not mean we are the fastest (team), but in the long run at least we are closer (fastest) than thought. “

SainzDue to the replacement of multiple car parts before the race exceeding the single-season quota, the race will be fined to start from the bottom of the standings, and others will be punished for similar reasons.PenaltyThe drivers also include Verstappen, another Red Bull driver Perez, Hamilton, Alfa Romeo driver Bottas and Toro Rosso’s Japanese teenager Kakuda Yugi.

See also  Covid, the rules for those arriving in Italy: sample swab and isolation at their own expense
Silence for the Queen before the game

Due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, there was a one-minute silence before the race at the Italian Grand Prix. British drivers Hamilton and Russell led the way. A one-minute silence will also be held before the race.

