Italian Football Association President Criticizes Roma for Putting Pressure on Referees

Italian Football Federation President, Gabriele Gravina, has once again criticized the Roma football team for constantly putting pressure on the Serie A referees. In an interview, Gravina expressed his displeasure with Roma’s behavior towards the officials.

Gravina previously commented on Roma’s clashes with referees last season, stating that the referees do not specifically target Roma and that all clubs are prone to mistakes. However, during a recent interview after attending a meeting at the headquarters of the Italian Referee Association, Gravina reiterated his concerns about the ongoing issues between Roma and the referees.

The President emphasized the importance of respecting the referees and the rules that apply to everyone. He stated, “No matter the situation, it is not pleasant to see a team constantly putting pressure on the referees, even if it is just for a penalty. This behavior is unacceptable and shows a lack of education.”

Gravina also criticized the notion that every time there is a problem between Roma and the referee, it is because the referee specifically targets the team. He deemed the statement ridiculous and reminded everyone that occasional wrong judgments can happen, but continually pressuring referees is unacceptable.

In addition to discussing Roma’s behavior towards referees, Gravina also addressed the Italian national team’s recent failures to qualify for the World Cup. He expressed regret for disappointing the fans but highlighted the successes and notable achievements in other areas of the sport.

Gravina proudly shared that under the guidance of coach Roberto Mancini, the Italian national team won the European Cup in 2021 and broke the world record for the longest unbeaten streak with 37 consecutive games. He emphasized the team’s accomplishments and their ability to surpass established teams such as Spain and Brazil.

It is evident that Gravina aims to instill respect for referees and uphold fair play within Italian football. As the President of the Italian Football Federation, his words hold weight and may urge Roma, and other clubs, to reconsider their approach towards the officials.

