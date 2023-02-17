Home Sports «Italian football does not live up to Vialli’s legacy»- Corriere TV
Sports

«Italian football does not live up to Vialli’s legacy»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Italian football does not live up to Vialli’s legacy»- Corriere TV

The commentator remembers the footballer on “BellaMa” by Pierluigi Diaco, broadcast on Rai2

On the day of last farewell to Gianluca Vialli from his hometown, Cremona, Bruno Pizzul decided to remember him exclusively on “BellaMa'” (Rai2 from Monday to Friday from 15.25 to 17): «If we look at the situation in which today, with its problems – not so much and not only of a technical nature, but above all moral and managerial – it is difficult to think that Vialli, with his great personality and example, has the possibility to change things . Surely, the aspiration that we all would like to have is to become better, just like Gianluca». To Pierluigi Diaco, the doyen of Italian sports commentators in yesterday’s episode, Monday 9 January (which can be seen again on RaiPlay), he also said: «The great testimony of affection that Gianluca Vialli received, not only in Italy but also in England and throughout the world, has been characterized by the fact that there has been progressively less and less talk of his sporting prowess and more and more of his great dimension as a man».

January 10, 2023 – Updated January 10, 2023, 10:08 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Smoking: for 20 years there has been no smoking in public places - breaking latest news

You may also like

Formula 1: Limits to drivers’ freedom of speech...

Manchester United: Sheikh Jassim confirms Qatari bid to...

Women’s T20 World Cup: West Indies keep semi-final...

Adam Silver presents the streaming of the future

Juventus, new idea for the midfield from the...

conte allegri juve – Tiscali Sport

Do you remember… Elói, the Genoa striker who...

LAGORAI CIMA D’ASTA | sportdimontagna.com

Foggia-Brescia, the process for 13 Rondinelle fans concluded

Premier League: Arsenal lost to Manchester City

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy