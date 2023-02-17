The commentator remembers the footballer on “BellaMa” by Pierluigi Diaco, broadcast on Rai2

On the day of last farewell to Gianluca Vialli from his hometown, Cremona, Bruno Pizzul decided to remember him exclusively on “BellaMa'” (Rai2 from Monday to Friday from 15.25 to 17): «If we look at the situation in which today, with its problems – not so much and not only of a technical nature, but above all moral and managerial – it is difficult to think that Vialli, with his great personality and example, has the possibility to change things . Surely, the aspiration that we all would like to have is to become better, just like Gianluca». To Pierluigi Diaco, the doyen of Italian sports commentators in yesterday’s episode, Monday 9 January (which can be seen again on RaiPlay), he also said: «The great testimony of affection that Gianluca Vialli received, not only in Italy but also in England and throughout the world, has been characterized by the fact that there has been progressively less and less talk of his sporting prowess and more and more of his great dimension as a man».