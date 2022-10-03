Home Sports Italian: “I have faith, true performance. We still lack quality in the goal area “
Italian: "I have faith, true performance. We still lack quality in the goal area "

Italian: "I have faith, true performance. We still lack quality in the goal area "

The words of Italian in the post-match: the purple coach sees progress in his team despite the defeat

Intervened after the defeat against Atalanta to the microphones of Daznthe viola technician Vincenzo Italiano he commented on the performance of his team: “Lack of nastiness? Already in the first half we were put in difficulty as in the occasion of the goal, but today it is too much to go out defeated because we had so many scoring chances. Let’s start again, it was a real performance and we must to continue and not lose confidence, creating so much in Bergamo is not easy. We lack the flicker and quality in the last meters, but the team creates the conditions to score goals, unfortunately we lack the quality to score in this moment, we have to find that one. mental aspect to make us make the leap “.

“Today there were all the forwards on the pitch in the last minutes and we tried to equalize it, but I’m confident because I saw the team different from the last outings. We brought Barak, Saponara, Ikoné, Bonaventura forward, we tried in all ways, we have kicked and created, the constant is the lack of a goal that does not allow us to bring home positive results. Tour de force? I expect points, results, what we want to do everywhere without speculating and waiting. we demonstrated again today, now we need points both in the league and in the Conference “.

