Intervened after the defeat against Atalanta to the microphones of Daznthe viola technician Vincenzo Italiano he commented on the performance of his team: “Lack of nastiness? Already in the first half we were put in difficulty as in the occasion of the goal, but today it is too much to go out defeated because we had so many scoring chances. Let’s start again, it was a real performance and we must to continue and not lose confidence, creating so much in Bergamo is not easy. We lack the flicker and quality in the last meters, but the team creates the conditions to score goals, unfortunately we lack the quality to score in this moment, we have to find that one. mental aspect to make us make the leap “.