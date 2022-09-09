Home Sports Italian in the press room: “Attack is the only problem, we have to wake up”
Sports

by admin
Purple technician’s lightning mold conference

The purple technician Vincenzo Italiano commented in the Fiorentina-RFS press room:

Whistles from the fans? I’m sorry to leave the stadium like this, I think it’s whistles of frustration, because shooting thirty times on goal and not scoring leads to disappointment. We draw a match that we managed from start to finish, we could have started with three points, we will make up for the next one. We have to give ourselves an alarm clock in front of the door, there is nothing more to say, the only problem tonight is there ahead, is what did not make us win tonight. We will continue to work to improve in front of goal, the alternative is the individual solution, other ways I do not know. If the squad is up to the double commitment? We are adapting to play a lot and train little. We can have our say in this Conference League, even if I don’t know in what terms. We try not to waste a lot of energy, but when you push up to 95 ‘you spend, in two days we will play again and we hope to make a level performance “.

