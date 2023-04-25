Home » Italian media:Chelsea plans to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana and prepares to exchange Kepa + 10 million euros – yqqlm
Original title: Italian media: Chelsea plans to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana and prepares to exchange Kepa + 10 million euros

The goalkeeper of the weak team, this is true, the Milan duo are not favored, but they both reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, becauseMilan has Maignan, Inter Milan has Onana

According to the latest news from Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea plans to further strengthen the lineup in the summer window, hoping to sign Inter Milan’s main goalkeeper Onana, and got in touch with Inter Milan through a transfer intermediary.

The media said that Chelsea is very interested in signing Onana. Chelsea has sent scouts to inspect the scene in the two rounds of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Inter Milan and Porto. At the same time, they sent a transfer intermediary to make contact with Inter Milan. Convince Inter Milan to let go, and is willing to add Spanish goalkeeper Kepa, who was signed for 80 million euros, to Onana’s transfer.

It is reported that Inter Milan’s price for the 27-year-old Onana is 40 million euros, and the player’s worth in Germany is 20 million euros, which is double the premium. The 28-year-old Kepa is worth 15 million euros in Germany, Chelsea plans to offerKepa + 10 million eurosOffer to buy Onana. Italy’s fiscal growth bill will help Inter Milan solve Kepa’s high salary problem.Return to Sohu to see more

