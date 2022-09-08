Home Sports Italian media:Di Maria will continue to miss Szczesny in the weekend league, it remains to be seen – yqqlm
Sports

2022-09-07 23:48
Live it on September 7. According to a report from the whole market network, Di Maria may continue to miss the Serie A game against Salernitana this weekend. Whether Szczesny can play remains to be assessed.

According to reports, Di Maria missed the Champions League group stage game against former club Paris Saint-Germain due to injury, and now it looks like he will continue to miss the Serie A game against Salernitana at the weekend. The reason Allegri is prepared to keep Di Maria recovering is because he wants Di Maria to ensure his return in the second game of the Champions League group stage.

In addition, Szczesny’s condition has yet to be assessed. Szczesny is still recovering and will be assessed before the start of the game against Salernitana.

