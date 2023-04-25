Home » ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP
ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP

ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP

On Tuesday 25th April some Azzurri athletes carried out an inspection on the track which on Sunday 7th May will be the first of the two tests for the assignment of the “scudetti” of the mountain race. They are Marco Filosi from Trentino and Isacco Costa and Lucia Arnoldo from Belluno. The three, “escorted” by some boys from Atletica Dolomiti and by the coordinator of the organizational staff of the Italian Championships, Elio Dal Magro, spent the morning up and down the paths of Valmorel, a place dear to the journalist and writer Dino Buzzati (the author of the famous novel “The Desert of the Tartars” wrote a story entitled “The Miracles of Valmorel”) to become familiar with the tricolor route.

«Varied, technical and fast» this is the judgment of Marco Filosi from Trentino, bearer of Athletica Valchiese, Italian relay champion in 2022 (together with Luca Merli and Alberto Vender), first-rate downhill skier. «An interesting track, which has a very fast descent, on asphalt, in the first part: here you will have to push a lot. The central part is very technical and the weather will play a fundamental role: if it’s wet, it’ll be… a blast!».

The Italian Championship of 7 May will be officially presented next Friday, 28 April, at 11.30, at the Municipality of Limana (Belluno). At the same time as the Tricolore, the second edition of the “Santissima” will also be presented, a national Fidal competition (scheduled for 30 April) which will also be a test of the Veneto Championship and which will also be organized, again in Limana, by BellunoAtletica on a day which The competitive event will also be accompanied by a walk open to all along the Buzzati Path.

