ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP

The Italian Championship of Mountain and Trail Running Cadets by regions and individual and club Masters ends on the steep asperities of the Aspro Salento with a hot and muggy day that has put a strain on the athletes in the competition Ciolo as a point of reference for this athletics discipline, bringing mountain running to the sea.

The twelfth edition of the southernmost stage of the championship always saw the trio battling at the head of the race, which then crossed the finish line, also assigning them the gold medal for their respective categories, and crowned for the third time in a row Fabio Ruga from Bergamo’s La Recastello undisputed SM40 champion, who on this course finishes with 55’07”, followed by Antonino Maggisano of Libertas Atletica Lamezia, SM35 gold (58’35”), third and Italian SM45 champion Claudio del Nuoro of Brescia Athletics Paratico (1h1’19” ).

The Athletics Paratico dominates the SM50 category, bringing home the entire podium with Giuseppe Lucia, Giuseppe Antonini and Ivan Bressanelli. Italian champion SM55 the Salento Luigi De Franceschi of Salento Is Running.

In the women’s category, Elisa Gullo of GS Quantin Alpenplus conquered the gold as Italian champions for the SF35 category, today fifth with 42’52”, Daniela Rota for the SF40 and Monica Vagni for the SF45 both of Atletica Paratico, who today crossed the finishing line as first (38’45”) and second (38”55”).

First on the tricolor podium SF50 Sabrina Viel (GS Quantin Alpenplus) and gold SF55 Nives Carobbio (Atl. Paratico).

The supremacy of the Brescia-based company Atletica Paratico is undisputed, which is full of medals with 9 golds, 9 silvers and 6 bronzes and which takes home the first tricolor place also as a company, both for the women’s and men’s masters categories.

Saturday 24 June was entirely dedicated to the youngsters, who gave their all in the afternoon to bring home the titles, and saw the podium remain unchanged for the three assignments as Italian Mountain Running Champions Cadets, Cadettes and in the combined, in which the Lombardy Region has always dominated the highest place, while the silver went to Trentino and the bronze to the Veneto region.

The Trentino cadet Paola Parotto (US Quercia Trentingrana – Trentino) was the first to finish the ascent route on the cliffs, followed by Matilde Mologni (Pool. Soc. Atl. Alta Valseriana – Lombardia) who took second place, and from Isotta Paiotti (Atl. Pietrasanta Versilia – Tuscany) finished third, while for the cadets the order of arrival saw the winner of the Piedmontese Matteo Bagnus (ASD Podistica Valle Varaita – Piedmont), with immediately behind Federico Orlandi (Team Pasturo ASD – Lombardy ) and Marco Menia Cadore (Atletica Tione – Trentino).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

