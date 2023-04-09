For BellunoAtletica MGB, a company that has been offering running in its various forms to the younger generations since 1995, the countdown has begun in view of a particularly intense spring dedicated to mountain running. In fact, there is a month left for the double appointment which, in the space of eight days, will see the paths of the Limana area, in the Belluno Pre-Alps, as protagonists. These are two weekends that will first see the dispute of the “Santissima”, then that of the absolute Italian Championship.

“The Most Holy” is scheduled for Sunday 30 April and will constitute an interesting “prologue”, on the paths dear to the writer Dino Buzzati, in view of the Italian appointment. At the second edition after the debut in 2022, “La Santissima” will be, as last year, a national Fidal competition. It will also be the first of the two rounds of the Veneto Regional Championship in the absolute and master sector. The start will be from the center of Limana, at an altitude of 365 metres, while the finish line is located in Valpiana, at an altitude of 850 metres. In addition, a track will be created in Valpiana in which the Boys, Cadets and Students categories will compete in the first of two rounds of the Veneto Championship.

Alongside the competitive value, “La Santissima” will also offer a non-competitive version, on the Limana – Valpiana track. In this case, participation is open to all and registrations are already open and possible on the website www.atleticadolomiti.com or in three stores in the Belluno area: Il Pozzo dei Desideri in Limana, Ortofrutta Moro in Trichiana, DS Sportway in Ponte nelle Alpi.

A week later, Sunday 7 May, it will be the turn of the first round of the absolute Italian mountain running championship. The event returns to the Belluno mountains seven years after July 2016, when it was Cortina d’Ampezzo that hosted the tricolor review. In contention there will be the athletes of the Seniores, Promises and Juniores categories. In addition to the points for individual classifications, those for clubs will also be awarded. The venue for the competition is a track created in the Valmorel area, at an altitude of 800 metres. The course will wind along a 4,800-metre track (three laps for the Seniors, one lap plus the “launch” for the Juniors) which will have the climax in the ascent towards Malga Pianezze, the “roof” of the race, located a little more thousand meters of altitude.

“At first glance, the course may not seem too hard,” explains Elio Dal Magro, president of BellunoAtletica. «But this initial impression shouldn’t be misleading: in fact, the track must be interpreted in the right way because, if it’s true that the difference in altitude isn’t excessive, it’s equally true that it’s quite technical. It will be necessary to adopt a shrewd strategy in order not to run out of energy in the second part of the race».

«We have begun the preparation of the route, also thanks to the collaboration of various volunteers and local associations» says Dal Magro again. «The track has already been scheduled and has been available for a few days for athletes who wish to try it. We are working in an important way to give continuity to a project, which began in 2019 with the Italian Cadets – Students Championships, which wants to make the Limana area, and in particular Valpiana and Valmorel, a privileged area for mountain running”.