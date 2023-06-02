Italian, now in Prague with this same enthusiasm – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 02 JUNE – “Today the boys brought my words onto the field. Our goal was to present ourselves in Prague with the enthusiasm shown here. We will close the championship with a victory and a great second round. Now let’s think about the last game: difficult, but we wanted to get there with this enthusiasm and we succeeded”. So Vincenzo Italiano, interviewed by Dazn after the Sassuolo-Fiorentina match.



To the coach who is then pointed out that the Viola is the team that has scored the most points in the last few months: what did it depend on? “You can’t abandon any competition, because if you start hurting you’ll drag on little enthusiasm – he replies -. We performed well in all 3 competitions, bringing in the whole group and we’re happy about that”. A joke on rivals, West Ham, in the final on Wednesday 7 in Prague: “winning gives confidence, we face a strong team and we’ll try to do our best”. (HANDLE).

