Italian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Holger Rune to win first ATP clay-court title

Daniil Medvedev had not won a match in Rome before this year

Daniil Medvedev secured his first ATP Masters 1,000 title on clay as he beat Holger Rune in straight sets in the Italian Open final.

The Russian third seed, who has often said he is more comfortable on hard courts, won 7-5 7-5 in Rome.

It is Medvedev’s fifth title of 2023 and victory lifts him above Novak Djokovic to second in the world rankings.

He will also be the second seed at the French Open, which starts on 28 May.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe I could win a Masters 1,000 on clay in my career,” Medvedev, 27, said in his on-court interview.

“Usually I hated it, I hated playing on it, I didn’t feel good on it. Nothing was working.”

